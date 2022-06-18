Severe thunderstorm watch issued for P.E.I.
Conditions are favourable for torrential rain and large hail Saturday afternoon and evening
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Prince Edward Island Saturday afternoon and evening.
The "dangerous" thunderstorms may produce strong wind gusts, damaging hail and heavy rain.
Rain could fall at a rate of 25 millimetres per hour or higher, the organization says, and thunderstorms could create hail 2 centimetres across or larger.
Winds could gust to 90 km/h or higher near thunderstorms.
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH in effect for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PEI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PEI</a> (as of 1:50 p.m. ADT). Strong storms possible this afternoon and evening that may produce strong winds, heavy downpours, large hail and lightning. When thunder roars, head indoors! Latest advisory details here: <a href="https://t.co/YJd3O273qm">https://t.co/YJd3O273qm</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZiT6UpZWNy">pic.twitter.com/ZiT6UpZWNy</a>—@JayScotland
"Clusters of strong thunderstorms could develop this afternoon producing dangerous conditions," Environment Canada said.
"Very large hail can damage property, break windows, dent vehicles and cause serious injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles."
Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops, it noted.
"Keep an eye on the sky tonight folks and head inside if you hear thunder or a warning is issued," reminded CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland.
