All clear: Severe thunderstorm watch ended on P.E.I.
Environment Canada lifts public alerts for severe thunderstorms, P.E.I. now in the clear
The severe thunderstorm watch on P.E.I. has ended.
Thunderstorm warning for Prince County has ended. Paul Offer in Tyne Valley <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PEI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PEI</a> says 12 mm of rain fell last night into this morning. That makes 30 mm in the last 2 storms. He says that is the most rain that has fallen since April -- in two days.—@LauraChapin1
Prince, Queens and Kings counties were under a severe thunderstorm watch Friday morning. Environment Canada sent out the initial alert at 6:31 Friday morning, and updated with the warning for Prince County at 7:39 a.m.
The warning for Prince County ended at 9:13 a.m. and P.E.I. was in the clear shortly after 10 a.m.
This is the second day in a row where P.E.I. was on alert for severe thunderstorm. On Thursday, there were lightning strikes, rolls of thunder and frequent spells of rain across the province.
