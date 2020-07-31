All clear: Severe thunderstorm watch ended on P.E.I.

The severe thunderstorm watch on P.E.I. has ended.

Thunderstorm warning for Prince County has ended. Paul Offer in Tyne Valley <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PEI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PEI</a> says 12 mm of rain fell last night into this morning. That makes 30 mm in the last 2 storms. He says that is the most rain that has fallen since April -- in two days. —@LauraChapin1

Prince, Queens and Kings counties were under a severe thunderstorm watch Friday morning. Environment Canada sent out the initial alert at 6:31 Friday morning, and updated with the warning for Prince County at 7:39 a.m.

The warning for Prince County ended at 9:13 a.m. and P.E.I. was in the clear shortly after 10 a.m.

This is the second day in a row where P.E.I. was on alert for severe thunderstorm. On Thursday, there were lightning strikes, rolls of thunder and frequent spells of rain across the province.

More from CBC P.E.I.