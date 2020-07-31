Skip to Main Content
All clear: Severe thunderstorm watch ended on P.E.I.
PEI·Updated

All clear: Severe thunderstorm watch ended on P.E.I.

The severe thunderstorm watch on P.E.I. has ended.

Environment Canada lifts public alerts for severe thunderstorms, P.E.I. now in the clear

CBC News ·
The storm on Thursday led to dramatic skies all over the Island, including this scene from Miminegash in western Prince County. (Submitted by Becky Gallant)

The severe thunderstorm watch on P.E.I. has ended.

Prince, Queens and Kings counties were under a severe thunderstorm watch Friday morning. Environment Canada sent out the initial alert at 6:31 Friday morning, and updated with the warning for Prince County at 7:39 a.m.

The warning for Prince County ended at 9:13 a.m. and P.E.I. was in the clear shortly after 10 a.m.

This is the second day in a row where P.E.I. was on alert for severe thunderstorm. On Thursday, there were lightning strikes, rolls of thunder and frequent spells of rain across the province.

More from CBC P.E.I.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now