Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Prince, Queens County

The heat wave may have vanished, but thunderstorms are now developing over P.E.I.'s Prince and Queens counties, according to Environment Canada.

The national weather service issued a severe thunderstorm watch Friday morning as a cold front moves into the Maritimes.

"The main concerns are frequent lightning and torrential downpours," Environment Canada said in its weather watch alert.

"Fast-moving water across a road can sweep a vehicle away. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!"

Heavy showers are expected to begin Friday afternoon with a risk of thundershowers.

The weather service says up to 25 millimetres of rain may fall during the heaviest showers.

More P.E.I. news