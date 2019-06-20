Serenity Garden planted to help veterans find peace

Staff from the Island Nature Trust and volunteers with P.E.I.'s Military Family Resource Centre got their hands dirty on Thursday at the Jenkins Complex Natural Area near Mount Albion, P.E.I.

About a dozen people were out to plant trees and shrubs in a large clearing to create what they are calling a veteran serenity space.

"It's where you find your soul," said Leona Conrick, executive director of the centre.

"You come out into the nature and you feel, you just, find yourself again. You can connect."

Staff and volunteers from the P.E.I. Military Family Resource Centre were out at the Jenkins Complex Natural Area to help with the planting. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

Jenkins Complex Natural Area is the Island Nature Trust's largest natural area on the Island at 280 hectares and the serenity space will be an area within it.

Maple trees were planted to create a peace circle with four red oaks marking the directions on a compass.

Four red oak trees were planted in the four directions on a compass, surrounded by a peace circle made up of red maple trees. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

"We are creating a bit of an enclosed grove that people will be able to enter and we're taking a long-term view," said Julie-Lynn Zahavich, stewardship co-ordinator with the Island Nature Trust.

She said the trees are small now, but the hope is they'll grow into a space that feels "really sheltered and safe, in about 10 to 20 years."

Stewardship co-ordinator Julie-Lynn Zahavich says they have trail maps to all the Island Nature Trust sites on their website. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

A winding path was created so that the area has some privacy. Trees and bushes were planted to shelter the space from being observed from the main trail.

Eventually, a short path will be created down to a small pond, where a bench will be placed.

"I hope that they experience peace. If they're feeling any conflict, they can just come here and feel one with nature and just help to feel calm and peaceful," said Conrick.

'At our centre, we are providing services for military families and veteran families and a lot of times they would just like a nice quiet place to go and collect their thoughts and get back with nature,' says Leona Conrick. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

Other benches and interpretive signage will also be added over time.

It was a joint initiative between the two organizations, with money for the project coming from the Charlottetown chapter of 100 Women Who Care.

The space, like all Island Nature Trust areas, is open to the public.

Eventually a path will be created toward the water, with a bench added so people can enjoy the view. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

"I just hope that they feel that they have a safe place to come and find that peace in nature," said Zahavich.

"We just want to help people find a peaceful place really and recover from whatever they might be recovering from."

