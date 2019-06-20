Serenity Garden planted to help veterans find peace
'You come out into the nature and you feel, you just, find yourself again.'
Staff from the Island Nature Trust and volunteers with P.E.I.'s Military Family Resource Centre got their hands dirty on Thursday at the Jenkins Complex Natural Area near Mount Albion, P.E.I.
About a dozen people were out to plant trees and shrubs in a large clearing to create what they are calling a veteran serenity space.
"It's where you find your soul," said Leona Conrick, executive director of the centre.
"You come out into the nature and you feel, you just, find yourself again. You can connect."
Jenkins Complex Natural Area is the Island Nature Trust's largest natural area on the Island at 280 hectares and the serenity space will be an area within it.
Maple trees were planted to create a peace circle with four red oaks marking the directions on a compass.
"We are creating a bit of an enclosed grove that people will be able to enter and we're taking a long-term view," said Julie-Lynn Zahavich, stewardship co-ordinator with the Island Nature Trust.
She said the trees are small now, but the hope is they'll grow into a space that feels "really sheltered and safe, in about 10 to 20 years."
A winding path was created so that the area has some privacy. Trees and bushes were planted to shelter the space from being observed from the main trail.
Eventually, a short path will be created down to a small pond, where a bench will be placed.
"I hope that they experience peace. If they're feeling any conflict, they can just come here and feel one with nature and just help to feel calm and peaceful," said Conrick.
Other benches and interpretive signage will also be added over time.
It was a joint initiative between the two organizations, with money for the project coming from the Charlottetown chapter of 100 Women Who Care.
The space, like all Island Nature Trust areas, is open to the public.
"I just hope that they feel that they have a safe place to come and find that peace in nature," said Zahavich.
"We just want to help people find a peaceful place really and recover from whatever they might be recovering from."
With files from Tom Steepe
