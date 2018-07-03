P.E.I. could see record heat Monday

If P.E.I. reaches forecast highs Monday, it will be the hottest Sept. 28 on record.

The forecast high is 26 C, and the temperature will have to edge just a little over that to hit the record: 26.1 C in 1916.

CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin noted that with overnight lows between 18 C and 20 C, the Island is already well on its way to hitting that record.

"We strive to get there in the afternoon for our daytime highs, let alone seeing these for our overnight lows," said Simpkin.

The overnight low in Charlottetown was 18 C at 11 p.m., but by 5 a.m. the temperature was up to 20 C. The average high for this time of year is 15.5 C.

There will be a mix of sun and cloud Monday, and the final high temperature for the day will depend on how much sun breaks through.

With showers in the forecast this evening, it will also be humid, and the humidex could go as high as 32, said Simpkin.

