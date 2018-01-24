September tourism slips, but P.E.I. still on track for record year

P.E.I. tourism numbers were down in September over last year, but a strong August still has the Island industry on track for a record year.

2018 ended a string of four record years for the province, with numbers down only slightly.

An excellent August pushed the Island back into a record-setting pace for 2019 with total overnight stays up 1.4 per cent over the 2017 record at the end of August.

Stays dipped 6.8 per cent in September, but the strong summer has kept the industry in record territory.

But only just barely. For the year-to-date, total overnight stays are up just 0.15 per cent.

The poor September did not come as a surprise. Speaking about the August numbers last month, Tourism Minister Matthew MacKay said post-tropical storm Dorian, which roared over the Island on Sept. 7, was expected to have a negative impact on visitation.

Overnight stays down in N.B., N.S.

For the year-to-date, overnight stays from the traditional Maritime markets remain down, but strong numbers from other parts of Canada have picked up the slack.

New Brunswick: -5.8%.

Nova Scotia: -1.3%

Ontario: +1.5%.

Quebec: +5.4%.

Other provinces: +12.5%.

In a release on Tuesday, the Department of Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture said preliminary estimates from Tourism P.E.I. project 1.6 million visitors to the province in 2019 with direct expenditures at about $505 million.

Stays from American visitors are up 6.7 per cent.

Visitors in 2019 are less likely to stay in campgrounds, with stays in fixed-roof accommodations up 3.6 per cent and campsite nights sold down 1.9 per cent.

