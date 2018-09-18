Monday heat edges into record books
Sunshine on Monday pushed the temperature at Charlottetown Airport into record territory.
Mid-September saw a return to high summer temperatures
Environment Canada's weather page lists the peak temperature on Monday at 25.7 C. That is just past the previous record of 25.6 C, recorded in both 1930 and 1999.
It was the fifth day in a row of well-above normal temperatures. Since Thursday the daily highs have averaged more than 6 C higher than the norm.
That trend is expected to continue Tuesday, a forecast high of 24 C. The average high for the day is 17.6 C.
With the coming of rain temperatures are expected to lower to more seasonal values starting Wednesday.
