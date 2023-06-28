Truth and Reconciliation Day: What's open and closed on P.E.I.

Canada will commemorate the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 30.

The day calls on Canadians to reflect on the history of residential schools and how their legacy impacts Indigenous people to this day.

The occasion has been a statutory holiday on P.E.I. since 2022.

What's open and closed Saturday

Royalty Crossing mall is closed on Saturday, but Cineplex Theatres is open.

P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores are closed on Saturday.

P.E.I. Cannabis stores are closed on Saturday.

All public libraries on P.E.I. will be closed on Saturday.

County Fair Mall in Summerside is closed on Saturday.

The Confederation Court Mall is closed, but its Shoppers Drug Mart location is open regular hours. Merchants with their own street entrance may also choose to stay open.

Sobeys stores are open regular hours.

Atlantic Superstores are open regular hours.

Brighton Clover Farm in Charlottetown is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Murphys Pharmacies in Summerside, Morell, East Royalty, Stratford Road, Rustico and Wellington are closed. All other locations are open on reduced hours.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 403 University Ave. in Charlottetown is open regular hours.

Walmart will be open regular hours.

What's open and closed Monday

Because the holiday falls on a Saturday, many government agencies will be closed on Monday, Oct. 2.

Federal, provincial and municipal offices will be closed on Monday.

There will be no school on Monday.

UPEI and Holland College classes are cancelled Monday.

Canada Post offices are closed Monday, and mail will not be delivered.

Island Waste Management collections will go ahead as scheduled.​​​​​​

T3 Transit and Maritime Bus will operating on their regular schedules.

