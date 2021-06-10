Truth and Reconciliation Day: What's open and closed on P.E.I.

Canada will commemorate the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation for the first time this Thursday.

The holiday calls on Canadians to reflect on the history of residential schools and how their legacy impacts Indigenous people to this day.

While P.E.I. is officially recognizing the holiday, at least for this year the government is letting businesses and organizations decide whether they'll remain open or closed.

Here is a list of what will be open and closed on Sept. 30.

Federal and provincial government offices will be closed, as well as administrative offices in Charlottetown and Cornwall. Stratford's offices will be closed to the public, though staff may choose to come and work that day.

Schools in the Public Schools Branch and French Language School Board will be closed.

UPEI and Holland classes are cancelled.

Canada Post offices are closed, and will not have a delivery service.

Island Waste Management Corporation collections will go ahead as scheduled.

Charlottetown Mall will close early, at 5 p.m.

The Confederation Court Mall will be open regular hours (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

County Fair Mall will close early, at 5 p.m.

Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores will be open.

Atlantic Superstores will also be open.

Murphys will be open.

Walmart will be open.

P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores will be closed.

P.E.I. Cannabis stores will be closed.

Public libraries will be closed.

