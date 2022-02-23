Lobster fisherman involved in fatal collision to be sentenced March 17

A federal prosecutor is calling for at least two years in jail for a lobster fisherman involved in a boat collision that killed two people off Beach Point, P.E.I., in June of 2018.

The judge on Wednesday adjourned the case until March 17, when he will hand down the sentence. But first, court heard from families of the victims, 20-year-old Justin MacKay and 59-year-old Chris Melanson.

Tammy Crossman wept as she said how proud she was to see her son Justin graduate from high school and make plans to own a fishing boat someday. She said she hasn't been the same since he died, and didn't go to the grocery store in Montague for months for fear of seeing people she knows.

"I miss my sweet boy to the moon and back," she said. "All we can do is hope and pray it never happens to anyone else."

Isabella Melanson told court her father Chris was her superhero.

"I have inherited my dad's spirit. I use that resilience to seek justice for him."

Isabella was on the boat the day of the fatal collision. Two other people on the boat also survived.

Close-knit community

Both women who addressed court Wednesday said the collision has been hard on everyone in the small, close-knit fishing communities of eastern P.E.I., where everybody knows each other.

Isabella told court Justin MacKay is also the younger brother of her partner, Devon, and "was supposed to have one day been my brother-in-law."

Clarence Barry White was earlier found guilty of two counts of dangerous operation of a vessel causing death. He appeared by video link Wednesday, but did not speak during the sentencing hearing.

Crown prosecutor Paul Adams is calling for 24 to 30 months in prison, followed by a three-year prohibition on operating a boat.

White's defence lawyer, Brian Casey, argued for house arrest, weekends in jail, or probation and a fine.