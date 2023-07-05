Charity granting seniors' wishes hopes for P.E.I. requests

A Halifax-based charity has been granting bucket list wishes to seniors in Atlantic Canada and hopes to grant some in P.E.I.

We Are Young has granted almost 50 wishes for people 70 or older, which have included riding a zamboni, dog sledding, sky diving and going to the Macy's Parade in New York City.

Katie Mahoney co-founded the organization. She said she wants seniors to experience the rush of crossing lifetime goals off of their lists.

"I've been fortunate to have many 'bucket list items' checked off my list, and I couldn't fathom being 70, 80, 90 with those unfulfilled," she said.

No wishes have been requested yet in P.E.I., but she said she hopes to see that change.

We're inspiring an audience to change their perception on aging and ask how they can show up for seniors in their own lives. - Katie Mahoney, co-founder of We Are Young

Other common requests for wishes include re-visiting past hobbies and visiting family members.

But Mahoney said it's about more than just the wishes.

"It just warms your heart because it's not just fulfilling their wish, it's what it creates for them afterwards," she said.

"We've received many testimonials where it's increased their self-confidence and wanting them to set other goals and making them believe that at any age, anything is possible."

Visiting family in other regions is a common wish, said Mahoney. (Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock)

She said the organization also wants to change society's perception of aging.

"Yes, we grant wishes to seniors, but we grant wishes to start shifting positively societal perception on aging and changing the way that we view, value and support them," she said.

"We're inspiring an audience to change their perception on aging and ask how they can show up for seniors in their own lives. The ripple effect that these wishes create is just indescribable and it's the best job."

Inspired by co-worker

Mahoney said she was inspired to help create the organization after she had spent some time with a senior when Mahoney was in her early twenties. The senior's selflessness amazed her, she said, as she brought in baked goods for staff and volunteered at a homeless shelter.

Mahoney was nominated to perform an act of kindness at the time, so she invited the woman to spend the day with her. The pair went grocery shopping and got a manicure.

The woman was thrilled to finally do something that she wanted, Mahoney said.

"We did anything she wanted to do that day, but what I learned most was that it was the first time in years that someone made the day about her," she said.

From that day on, Mahoney made it her mission to grant the wishes of seniors.

She said she hopes to grant some wishes in P.E.I. soon. Islanders who are interested and over the age of 70 can fill out an application on We Are Young's website.