Seniors advocates applaud long-term care visiting restrictions, but urge efforts to prevent isolation

Restricting visitors to both private and government run long-term and community care facilities in the province has the approval of those in P.E.I.'s senior community.

The new restrictions were announced by Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer during a press conference on Sunday. It's one of the latest moves by the province to curb the spread of COVID-19 on the Island.

"I think it's a positive step by the health ministry to do this," said Russ Noiles, president of the P.E.I. Seniors Federation. "We just can't take any chances. We are ahead of the curve in the number of cases ... we just have to be proactive on doing what is proper according to the professionals to keep the vulnerable people, which is obviously the seniors, safe."

Prince Edward Island Seniors Homes, which runs the Garden Home and Whisperwood Villa in Charlottetown and Lady Slipper Villa in Summerside, made the move to limit visitation on Saturday, prior to the announcement by the province.

"Everything we're doing is designed to protect the health of the residents and the staff. And we're working and living in these facilities so you know that's the basis on which all of our decisions are made," said Jason Lee, CEO of PEI Seniors Homes.

Jason Lee, CEO of PEI Seniors Homes has purchased more tablets following the announcement to make sure his residents can stay in contact with family members while visitation is restricted. (Ken Linton/CBC)

And Lee said he is glad to see the province taking similar steps.

But, with the restriction of visitors to the facilities, seniors face another risk to their health, explained Noiles.

"Social isolation is the big problem or concern with seniors certainly through the winter months."

Something which Lee said their facilities will be focusing on in the days ahead.

"One of the biggest challenges facing our seniors living in long term care ...is the problems around isolation, loneliness, things that lead to depression. We're trying to address that and correct that everyday. This is not going to make it any easier. It's going to make it harder," he said.

Since P.E.I. Seniors Homes made the decision to get rid of visitation hours, more tablets have been purchased so that the residents can stay in touch with family members during this period of isolation.

Russ Noiles, president of the P.E.I. Senior's Federation says seniors struggle with mental health issues associated with social isolation, especially during the winter months. (Russ Noiles)

And that face-to-face interaction can make a big difference, said Olive Bryanton, an advocate for older adults on the Island.

"Certainly the loneliness and isolation are two very strong issues related to being older or I think they're a very strong issue for anyone. If we are isolated and we are not mixing with people, it does make a big difference in their quality of life," she said.

For the residents not comfortable with that kind of technology, staff at PEI Seniors Homes are continuing to run the activities that would have been run by volunteers. And, Lee said staff are going to work with families on a case-by-case basis to make sure that they can keep in touch with their family members inside the facility. And, most residents have phones in their rooms to stay in touch.

Something which Bryanton recommends.

"When you're vulnerable like that or you're ... in a situation where you can't do a whole lot about it it's nice to know that somebody still cares enough to try and stay in touch," she said.

More from CBC P.E.I.