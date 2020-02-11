Locked down seniors' home looking for Valentine's cards

With its residents stuck in the building and most regular activities curtailed by the pandemic, a seniors' home in western P.E.I. is looking for Valentine's cards to brighten the hallways.

The regular musical guests can't come anymore, and visiting in general is limited. Then when the Christmas decorations came down Toni Vary, the incoming activities director for Lady Slipper Villa in O'Leary, felt she needed to do something to brighten the hallways.

"Wouldn't it be cool if we could decorate the halls with Valentine's Day cards, and some of the crafts from the kids," said Vari.

"It would add a little bit more colour and give them something to look at, stuck inside the building."

Vari posted a request for cards to her Facebook page, and used family connections to spread the message to Ontario. The response was quick, she said, and she is beginning to suspect the project will be more successful than she could have imagined.

"I'm not sure. I think the post office may be cross with us," Vari said.

She would like to sit down with all the residents to open the cards, she said, and then redecorate the building for the last half of February.

Vari's plans go beyond Valentine's Day. She hopes to be able to create some permanent connections for the residents by creating a pen pal club with the connections she makes.

If you know children who would like to participate they can send a card, or several, to 490 Main St., O'Leary, P.E.I., C0B 1B0.

