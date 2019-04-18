Seniors teaching seniors to get fit

Recreation P.E.I. is planning to teach seniors how to deliver fitness lessons to other seniors in assisted living facilities.

One of the organization's goals is to get seniors active, so it has been rolling out some new programs over the last few years.

"One of the goals of this project is to actually train one of the seniors who is in the facility to continue delivering the program," said Valerie Vuillemot, executive director of Recreation P.E.I.

Last year, a facilitator from Western University came to the Island to teach courses on low impact exercises, mobility and functional activity for seniors.

"We trained a number of people in that last year and they have been delivering in the communities through our Go P.E.I. partners. And at the same time we trained three facilitators who are able to go train other people," Vuillemot said.

Expands on last year's work

The new project expands on what was done last year. The three people trained last year are going to partner with P.E.I. assisted living facilities and train seniors and staff members to deliver programs.

"We're really excited, anything we can do to get people up and moving is a great project for us," Vuillemot said

The social aspect is so big and having that champion within the building and being able to see somebody else up and moving and doing it and taking the lead I think will make a big difference in changing the culture a bit. — Valerie Vuillemot, executive director Recreation P.E.I.

The two programs are a tiered exercise program and a ball program, which offers low impact exercises using a small ball.

Having seniors teach other seniors can have a positive impact, Vuillemot said.

"The social aspect is so big and having that champion within the building and being able to see somebody else up and moving and doing it and taking the lead I think will make a big difference in changing the culture a bit."

Received funding from federal government

Recreation P.E.I. received nearly $25,000 from the federal government through the New Horizons for Seniors program to help encourage seniors to be active in their communities.

Vuillemot isn't sure how far the money will go, it depends on the number of facilities interested, she said.

She also isn't sure when the program will officially roll out, but calls have already been made to trainers.

"It should be off the ground by the summertime," Vuillemot said.

