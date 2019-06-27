P.E.I. seniors will have to pay for shingles vaccine at least one more year

The shingles vaccines won't be free for P.E.I. seniors this year, despite a campaign promise from the governing Progressive Conservatives.

During the election campaign, the PCs promised to make these shots free in its first year in government. During question period Tuesday, interim Liberal leader Robert Mitchell asked why that's not happening.

Health Minister James Aylward said sometimes it's difficult to have a complete understanding of an issue until you're in government.

"You're actually at the table with these individuals, the true experts around a particular subject, you suddenly realize that, you know what, our intentions are great, our intentions are pure, but maybe there's other factors to take into consideration here," said Aylward.

Getting shingles, which is caused by the same virus as chickenpox, as a senior can cause serious health effects. P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Office recommends a shingles vaccine for all Islanders over the age of 60, and they are not cheap. The two vaccines available cost $200 or $240.

The P.E.I. Senior Citizens' Federation says that's more than some seniors can afford.

Aylward said there's still research that has to be done by the chief public health officer to determine which of the two vaccines should be provided. The Health Department is also looking at what is being done in other provinces.

He said he's looking at possibly introducing the vaccines for free next year.

