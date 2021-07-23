Long-term care home on P.E.I. able to take residents for outings once again

A short stroll through Victoria Park in Charlottetown and a stop for ice cream is considered a regular way for many to spend a sunny afternoon.

But it's a big deal for six long-term care residents who have only just been able to start going out for excursions again.

"Oh lovely. It's been a long while since I've been out here but it's just nice, just to get out — anywhere," said resident Beatrice Doucette, visibly emotional while talking about it.

This is the second outing available for some residents of Garden Home in Charlottetown.

Staff said the excursions were put on hold since the pandemic arrived on P.E.I. in March of 2020.

Garden Home resident Fidele Richard at Kiwanis Dairy Bar in Victoria Park in Charlottetown on Friday. Behind him, unmasked, are residents Phyllis Scheleyer and Gerald Fyke with a masked staff member between them. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Now that public health restrictions have slowly been easing, they were able to take the residents out once again.

"It's amazing to us. Being part of the activities team that's what our summer looks like," said Angela Boudreau, activity director at Garden Home.

"Normally, we try to go out at least every second Friday to do something and then through the week when we're going to ceilidhs and movies at the movie theatre. So this is a big deal to us to actually get out and get some fresh air."

She said residents have all received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine and they plan the trip keeping all current public heath measures — from the Chief Public Health Office and their facility — in mind.

Garden Home long-term care facility in Charlottetown has recently resumed outings for the residents but keeps strong protocols in place at the facility to keep residents and staff safe. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

There were 13 residents able to take part in the first outing, a recent trip to the park. Boudreau said about the same number of residents are signing up for the outings as before the pandemic.

She said they are hoping that things stay safe on P.E.I. and public health measures across the province continue to ease so they are able to go for more outings.

"It's nice to get out and take those deep breaths and it just refreshes."

