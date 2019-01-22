Curl P.E.I. offers new program to keep Island seniors active

Curl P.E.I. is giving Island seniors a new way to get active this winter by getting out onto the ice. Several curling clubs across the Island are now offering a seniors Learn to Curl program.

The program is designed to encourage those new to the sport to give it a try and encourage people who may have played in the past to take it up again.

Amy Duncan, executive director of Curl P.E.I., said the program started in Cornwall in November after the organization received an $11,000 New Horizons grant to start the program.

The new program is funded by a New Horizons grant, which allowed Curl P.E.I. to purchase new equipment for each participating club. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

With that funding, Curl P.E.I. was able to purchase new equipment to make the game safe and more accessible for seniors.

"We know that curling is a very social sport. We know that the seniors that are currently curling during our daytime leagues are out and involved in their clubs," Duncan said.

"We wanted to help spread that to other people who may be looking for something to do and creating that social environment for them to come out and curl."

Modified techniques, equipment

Duncan said it's the first time Curl P.E.I. has offered a seniors curling program and it's already seen success in Cornwall, where the program initially started.

New curlers there have spent the last several weeks learning skills and techniques out on the ice. Gary O'Sullivan, president of the Cornwall Curling Club and an instructor for the program, said the club wanted to create more opportunities for seniors to socialize and get active during the winter.

Gary O'Sullivan, president of the Cornwall Curling Club and an instructor of the program, says he teaches curlers modified techniques — like using a curling stick — to make the game safer and accessible to more seniors. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

"It's a good sport for curlers of any age," O'Sullivan said.

"It's not a high pressure, competitive thing so folks aren't as intimidated to start up a new sport."

The new curling sticks make the sport more accessible to people who may have mobility issues or concerns about shooting the rock from their knees. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

During their weekly practices, O'Sullivan said the curlers learn the rules and etiquette of the game, do drills and learn about different strategies. He said he teaches participants modified techniques — like using a curling stick — for those who have concerns about throwing the rock from their knees.

"If you have a knee problem or a back problem or you're just a little worried about your balance well that's really not for you," he said. "But you can deliver with a stick, so that's simply walking down, the rock is attached to the end of the stick and you judge the pace by walking."

'Still curl when you're 90 years old'

For Allan Moore, the program is his first shot at curling. He said he and his wife joined because they wanted an activity they could learn together and the experience has been a great way to meet new people.

"When you're retired and have time on your hands it's great the interaction with other people and to be physically active," Moore said.

Allan Moore joined the program with his wife because they were looking for an activity to learn together. He says they both plan to continue curling once the program is over. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

"I would say as people get older they'd probably be looking to go to the stick curling because you could probably still curl when you're 90 years old ... so it's great that way."

While it's coming to an end in Cornwall, the program is just getting started at other rinks across the Island. The 10-week program will now be running at the curling clubs in O'Leary, Montague and Charlottetown.

