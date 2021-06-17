P.E.I. government expands eligibility and scope of seniors support program

The P.E.I. government is increasing the funding and supports available to seniors as part of its Seniors Independence Initiative.

The initiative provides financial support and other services such as light housekeeping, home maintenance, snow removal, lawn mowing and transportation for seniors above the age of 65.

The income thresholds for applicants to the program have now increased to a maximum of $26,500 for individuals and $34,000 for a couple.

The government is making these changes with the aim of keeping seniors in their homes and communities for as long as possible, said Brad Trivers, provincial minister of social development and housing.

"More people can access the funding. We're making it simpler for them to get the funding," Trivers said in an interview with CBC's Angela Walker.

"We're also increasing the scope of the services and really allowing seniors to choose what they need."

Boosting services

As part of the program, seniors are now eligible for a disability parking pass and Lifeline Medical Alert System, which allows a user to summon help, even if they can't speak. Family members are also considered eligible service providers even if they do not live in the same home as the senior.

Brad Trivers, minister of social development and housing, says the government will provide funds up front to seniors instead of using a rebate system. (Al MacCormick/CBC)

In the past, the program operated on a rebate basis but now the government will pay seniors up front.

"If you say, 'Look, I really need help with snow removal or mowing my lawn,' we say, 'OK. How much does that cost?' and then we'll transfer the money to you from up to the amount you're eligible for," Trivers said.

Based on their income, seniors are eligible for up to $1,500 annually in financial assistance from the program.

Another major change in the program is that seniors no longer need to be assessed to receive financial support. In the past, they may have been asked a series of questions about how capable they were of doing certain tasks before receiving a service. Now the process is simpler.

"If you say you need it, you got it," said Trivers.

Making supports more accessible

There are currently about 800 Islanders accessing the program.

"Many have heard stories about that senior that's not accessing supports because they find it too hard to access," said Trivers. "We want to make sure that seniors get the services they need, can access this program in a kind of easy and comprehensive way.

"They've typically spent their entire life contributing to society and now it's our turn to support them in their retirement."

Island seniors can find application forms on the provincial government's website, at any Access PEI office or by calling 211.

