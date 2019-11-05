Province expands planned seniors' housing project in Charlottetown

A seniors' housing project for Charlottetown announced last spring by the P.E.I. government is going to be bigger than originally planned.

Announced in March as 20 affordable units, it will now be 32. The province says the expansion was made possible by zoning changes by the City of Charlottetown.

"Addressing the housing needs of all Islanders requires a collaborative approach that puts people first and places a priority on our most vulnerable," said Housing Minister Ernie Hudson in a news release.

The development will be on Pioneer Avenue in the Falconwood neighbourhood near Belvedere Golf Course. Construction is scheduled to start this month for completion in the fall of 2020.

Including this development, a total of 206 affordable seniors' or mixed housing units are currently under construction in the greater Charlottetown area with support from the provincial government, the news release said.

Those developments include a 60-unit building adjacent to this one.

