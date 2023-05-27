Community care residence in O'Leary expected to open by January

A new 50-unit affordable housing complex for seniors in western P.E.I. is expected to be ready by January, officials say.

Construction on The Willows Community Care Residence in O'Leary began in September.

It is being funded with $9.6 million from the federal government's National Housing Co-investment Fund. It is a program under the National Housing Strategy that gives priority to projects that help people most in need.

The $9.6 million is a combination of a low-cost loan worth $6.7 million and a forgivable loan worth $2.9 million.

The Town of O'Leary is providing $275,000 to build the residence, while the provincial government is chipping in approximately $200,000.

The Willows will allow seniors who can no longer live independently to remain within their community of friends and family, said Darren MacKinnon, O'Leary's deputy mayor.

"The Willows affordable seniors housing project is a strong example of co-operation amongst various levels of government to realize a modern, respectful housing solution," he said in a news release.