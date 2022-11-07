Residents worried about water leaking from roof of their Charlottetown seniors' home

Residents of a provincial seniors' apartment building in Charlottetown are frustrated the leaky roof of their building still has not been fixed about a month and a half after post-tropical storm Fiona .

On rainy days, water comes into the lobby area at Spring Park Court, forming puddles on the floor.

Resident Kathy Birt said a tarp placed on the roof hasn't helped.

"We're all concerned that the ceiling is going to mould and cave in and this building with 96 apartments for seniors is going to be condemned, that's my fear."

Crews work to clean up the water in the lobby after heavy rainfall on Monday. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Crews come in to clean up the mess, but resident Paul Mamye said a more permanent solution is needed.

"They should fix the roof and have it fixed, instead of bringing people in every time it rains to clean up the mess."

The province said the common area will require extensive repairs — including the replacement of drywall and ceiling. For now, residents are being told to avoid the area.

In an email to CBC, the Department of Social Development and Housing said wind and rain damages have worsened and repairs are needed, but couldn't say exactly when work would happen.

The province says the building will require extensive repairs, but could not say when it will happen. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Residents said they miss hanging out in the lobby, which is a gathering spot for social events.

They also worry about slipping on the water.

Liberal MLA Gord McNeilly said worrying about water coming into your home is not a good way to live.

"We pressed the government to do something about it, I know they've put money aside but it's just not getting done."