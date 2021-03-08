Vaccination rates for staff at some P.E.I. seniors homes lower than goal of 85 per cent

P.E.I.'s chief health officer says steps are being taken to deal with vaccine hesitancy of some staff in long-term care and community care facilities.

Dr. Heather Morrison said the uptake has been good overall, but there are a few facilities where less than 85 per cent of the staff are vaccinated.

She said her office and Health PEI are working with private owners to increase those numbers.

"Effective immediately, unvaccinated staff who work in a facility where less than 85 per cent of staff are immunized will be required to be tested at least weekly," she said.

"For the time being, the request is a directive. However, if necessary, we will put it in a public health order."

