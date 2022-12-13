Some Island seniors in social housing say their quality of life is going down
Living conditions 'shocking' and 'disgraceful' at some buildings, says Green MLA
Some P.E.I. seniors living in publicly-owned buildings say they are concerned about the state of their homes as winter approaches.
They said issues include their garbage not being picked up, their roof needing repairs, and uninvited guests coming in.
Wayne Casford, who lives in a social housing complex on Champion Court in Charlottetown, said residents can't use their common room, which would normally be decorated for the holidays, because they have to keep it locked for security reasons.
"We started to have people sleeping in hallways in here, upstairs and they're still doing it. That's why we had to lock the common room door now. Keep them out of here."
Casford said residents been asking for a new roof for three years, and they're determined to get the repairs they say they deserve.
"It's just the quality of life for the seniors here. It's just gonna go down more and no matter how much we complain and go on about it it's still the same.... Why should they live like this? What other option is there? We're seniors and we're in a seniors' home."
Green MLA 'horrified'
Green MLA Karla Bernard said she's hearing concerns from residents of Huntingdon Court and Park Court, as well, and is calling on the government to take action.
"I don't think that there's a word for it. I'm horrified that we're OK with leaving seniors to live like that ... and it's shocking and it's disgraceful and I'll tell you if I were the one in charge I'd feel shame."
The province said the Champion Court complex will get a new roof soon, that staff are on site regularly, and that there is no significant leaking at this time.
But with snow falling, some residents are concerned that the floors will be wet and slippery again soon.
With files from Sheehan Desjardins
