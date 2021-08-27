Head of P.E.I. Seniors Homes says mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for staff 'could make a difference'
Over 90 per cent of staff at 3 P.E.I. Seniors Homes have at least one dose of vaccine
The head of a group operating three long-term care homes on P.E.I. says he would be in favour of a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for his staff.
Earlier this week, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said she was concerned about the lower number of fully vaccinated staff at some private and public long-term care homes, and didn't rule out a mandatory vaccination policy.
"I think it would make a difference," said Jason Lee, CEO of P.E.I. Seniors Homes.
"What I believe that would mean is increased restrictions on, or requirements on, the part of the unvaccinated staff," he said.
"They may need to be tested for COVID every shift or they may need to practise more infection control through enhanced use of PPE."
Lee said over 90 per cent of staff at the three homes he runs, Whisperwood Villa, the Garden Home, and Lady Slipper Villa, have received one or two doses of the vaccine.
"We do have some staff who have some health issues that … prevent them from getting vaccinated," he said.
"We also have a number of young staff, predominantly a female staff … who are pregnant or maybe hoping to be. And that's been a factor as well."
The current provincial directive is that if the vaccination rate at any long-term care home is under 85 per cent, all partially vaccinated and unvaccinated staff must be tested weekly for COVID-19.
During a health briefing Tuesday, Morrison said her office will work with long-term care homes to expand vaccine coverage.
"Some of it's just vaccine hesitancy and some of it is turnover of new staff," she said.
Lee said he shares Morrison's concerns.
"We've been working with the Chief Public Health Office for four months now, slowly and incrementally increasing the percentage of staff who are vaccinated," said Lee.
Lee said he has a meeting with the CPHO Monday to learn more about future plans for unvaccinated staff.
With files from Angela Walker
