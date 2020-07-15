Whisperwood Villa eases restrictions after staff, residents test negative for COVID-19

A long-term care facility in Charlottetown is now easing lockdown restrictions after the second round of COVID-19 test results for residents, staff and visitors came back negative.

Whisperwood Villa was put on lockdown after a case of COVID-19 was found to be linked to a worker at the home. Restrictions were put in place, including closing dining rooms and ending indoor and outdoor visits.

Indoor visitation had been permitted for one week before the home had to end them.

Residents, staff and visitors to the home were tested for the virus twice and all the tests have come back negative.

Jason Lee, CEO of P.E.I. Seniors Homes, which operates a number of private Island long-term care homes including Whisperwood, said those negative results mean staff can now lift certain restrictions.

'They're the freedoms that our residents want and they missed them when we had to go backwards on our protocols in the last two weeks,' says Jason Lee, CEO for P.E.I. Seniors Homes. (Travis Kingdon/CBC)

"It had been almost exactly a week prior to when I got the first phone call, so the phone call this Friday was great to get the all clear for every test, resident, staff and visitors," Lee said.

"This has been difficult on everybody," said Lee. "But especially the residents and their families. The separation."

More freedom

Since all tests came back negative, restrictions have been eased and residents are able to move around more freely. Outdoor visits with loved ones were allowed to happen on Wednesday after restrictions had been in place for over a week.

Lee said the dining room and some common areas in the home have been reopened and some activities that meet the public health guidelines around physical distancing have resumed.

The facility had also limited residents' movements to the hallways where their rooms were in an effort to prevent any spread of COVID-19. Residents and staff can now move freely throughout the building again.

Lee said some changes have been made to protocol for staff as well, including the use of face shields. Over the last two weeks, all staff have been required to wear a face shield in addition to a mask. As of Tuesday, staff were allowed to work without the face shield, but a mask is still required.

A thank you message for staff outside of Whisperwood Villa. (Travis Kingdon/CBC)

Lee said the residents are very happy to have the restrictions lifted.

"They're the freedoms that our residents want and they missed them when we had to go backwards on our protocols in the last two weeks," said Lee.

"Now we get to move forward."

Lee said while outdoor visits with family are now permitted the home will not be allowing indoor visits yet. He said planning and scheduling will soon be organized for indoor visitation and staff need more time to prepare. He said families will be contacted and he hopes indoor visits will resume shortly.

"We just need a little bit of time to plan and have the staff in place, to resume what we were doing, just, you know, two weeks ago," he said.

Increased screening for staff

Lee said the incident has also led to changes to screening protocol for staff coming into the building.

"We need to be more vigilant and very clear," said Lee.

Previously, the screening process included a self-directed health questionnaire and temperature check, which took place twice a shift. Going forward, a staff member will be present to evaluate the health of each employee as the temperature checks and questionnaires are done.

Lee said additional precautions may be put in place for staff who travel within the Atlantic bubble.

