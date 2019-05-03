Seniors' home bringing back the mail for its residents
'That was the big thing to them, to meet up at the mail box'
A community care facility for seniors in Hunter River, P.E.I., is encouraging Islanders to write letters to residents there.
Rosewood Residence manager Tina Wadden said getting the mail was a big part of the day for her residents when they were younger.
"They really like their mail," said Wadden.
"That was the big thing to them, to meet up at the mail box, or just go down and pick up their mail and have a chat with who might be there. It's a piece of paper they get to hold and keep. They don't have that anymore . There's so many family away now, and just less mail."
Wadden posted her request on Facebook last week and has already started receiving letters. One asked for a letter back, so she hopes maybe there will be pen pals for some of the two dozen residents.
