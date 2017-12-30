Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
PEI

Man dies in fire at Tyne Valley seniors' home

One man is dead after a fire in a six-unit seniors' home in Tyne Valley Sunday morning.

Shane Ross · CBC News ·
Firefighters from Tyne Valley and Lennox Island responded to the call, which came in Sunday at 8:47 a.m. (Pat Martel/CBC)

Four other residents were able to escape unharmed, said William Bishop, chief of the Tyne Valley Fire Department.

The call came in at 8:47 a.m., he said.

"When we arrived flames were coming out to the east on the front and the back of the building structure," Bishop said.

The building is owned by the P.E.I. Housing Corporation. 

"One thing about all these seniors, they're all mobile, so we're able to get them out fairly quickly," Bishop said.

"We did a quick sweep of the building, got everybody out and then we attacked the fire."

The Lennox Island Fire Department also responded to the call. Firefighters were on scene for about four hours.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

