Man dies in fire at Tyne Valley seniors' home
4 other residents able to escape unharmed
One man is dead after a fire in a six-unit seniors' home in Tyne Valley, P.E.I., Sunday morning.
Four other residents were able to escape unharmed, said William Bishop, chief of the Tyne Valley Fire Department.
The call came in at 8:47 a.m., he said.
"When we arrived flames were coming out to the east on the front and the back of the building structure," Bishop said.
The building is owned by the P.E.I. Housing Corporation.
"One thing about all these seniors, they're all mobile, so we're able to get them out fairly quickly," Bishop said.
"We did a quick sweep of the building, got everybody out and then we attacked the fire."
The Lennox Island Fire Department also responded to the call. Firefighters were on scene for about four hours.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
