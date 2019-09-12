Group matching volunteers with seniors to help with Dorian cleanup
Help could be the difference that keeps a senior in their home
Seniors in East Prince are getting help cleaning up after post-tropical storm Dorian.
The Helping Hands initiative is matching up volunteers with seniors who need help with their properties.
Gloria Schurman, executive director with the East Prince Seniors Initiative, said the service aims to help seniors who have health issues or don't have family in the area.
"Getting help for something like this, to me, would mean the world to some people," said Schurman.
"If you're trying to stay in your own home, which many seniors are, it's the little things like this that can be the straw that breaks the camel's back."
East Prince Seniors Initiative is still looking for volunteers.
If you want to volunteer, or if you need help yourself, you can call 902-888-2177.
