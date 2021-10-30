Treats, tricks and tunes: Island seniors celebrate Halloween

Seniors at Whisperwood Villa in Charlottetown celebrated Halloween with treats and tunes this weekend.

Joseph MacMillan, activities co-ordinator for the home, said celebrations are important for all residents so they can have a little bit of fun. He said that is especially true for those who may not have family on P.E.I. coming to visit.

"Not everybody has visitors, not everyone has the opportunity to leave the home. So this is just a great chance to boost their spirits."

During the celebration at Whisperwood on Saturday, MacMillian added a role to his workload. He became a vampire vocalist for residents and their families.

"It's just a great way to make the most of this sun we still have and just make the best of it and boost the spirits up."

Resdient Jimmy Gallant was excited to have his niece and nephew visit and join in the celebrations. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Resident Jimmy Gallant was quick to get dressed up. He dressed as a werewolf playing for the Toronto Maple Leafs, his favourite team.

He wanted to "make people laugh and put a smile on their face," he said.

Gallant was excited to have his niece and nephew visit and join in the celebrations.

"It's a lot of laughs," he said.

Kellie Annett, activity assistant at the home, said sometimes residents are reluctant to participate, but most eventually do.

"If you are very, very grumpy and you see someone dressed up like this you are probably going to crack a smile," she said.

Kellie Annett, left, dressed as Maleficent, and Morgana Lockhart, dressed as Belle, assist with activities at Whisperwood. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Morgana Lockhart, who also assists with activities at the home, agrees.

"I think it's really important to have fun and just dress up and be silly," she said. "We just have to do it and they are like 'oh yeah, we can do that too.'"

Staff sometimes become family for those who don't have visitors, Annett said.

"The staff in any facility becomes family for a resident whether they have a lot of family or they're not as lucky to have some. So the staff absolutely becomes family," she said, donning a Maleficent costume.