P.E.I. seniors in care given free access to high-dose flu shot

Seniors in care on P.E.I. will have access to the high-dose flu shot again this year in addition to people over 65 in acute care waiting for a bed.

P.E.I. is one of five provinces providing these flu vaccines free for people in care only.

The high-dose vaccine offers four times the amount of antigen — the part of the vaccine that stimulates the body's immune response.

"The ability of the body to respond to immunization decreases as people age," P.E.I.'s chief health officer, Dr. Heather Morrison said in an email.

"The high dose influenza vaccine is a concentrated influenza vaccine designed to provide increased protection against influenza in people aged 65 plus."

She said there was a decrease in flu outbreaks at facilities on P.E.I. from 15 in 2017 down to four last year.

However, she said it is hard to know if that was because of the vaccine.

Morrison wants to compare several flu seasons before deciding if the more expensive vaccine offers better protection, she said.

The high-dose flu vaccine is also available for purchase at some community pharmacies.

