How Island seniors can prepare for the electoral reform question

A free symposium to help Island seniors prepare for the referendum question on electoral reform is planned for Jan. 26 in Charlottetown.

The question — Should Prince Edward Island change its voting system to a mixed member proportional voting system? — will appear on the ballot during the next provincial election.

The province has long used the first-past-the-post system to elect its MLAs and government.

Bill Kendrick, one of the organizers of the symposium, says it's important for voters to be informed before they cast their ballots on electoral reform.

"We're not promoting one or the other," Kendrick said. "But we are trying to explain how each of them work, what the advantages and disadvantages of first-past-the-post and mixed member proportional representation. Because as we've learned, no electoral system is perfect."

Seniors tend to vote

The symposium is designed to be a conversation among participants, Kendrick said.

All ages are welcome, he said, but it is geared to seniors because on P.E.I. they are the demographic that traditionally has a high voter turnout.

"Seniors tend to be inherently interested in politics," Kendrick said. "If we're going to be changing the electoral system here, people need to have an understanding and really what our focus is, is we're trying to encourage people to vote."

The symposium is planned for Jan. 26 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Murphy's Community Centre in Charlottetown.

To pre-register, call (902) 368-7337 or email vrc@eastlink.ca.

