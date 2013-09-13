Seniors College cancels winter term

The Seniors College of P.E.I. has decided to cancel its winter term, which normally runs in January and February.

Public health advice during the COVID-19 pandemic on reducing social contacts, particularly for indoor activities, prompted the cancellation, said college president Janet Ellis. Members had their own concerns, she added.

"There was a lot of hesitation," Ellis said, and not just for themselves.

"Living with others in the household who are more vulnerable than perhaps the one taking the courses was another issue."

The cancellation of the term is a significant loss for the college's members, she said. The classes are not just about learning — it's an opportunity for seniors to get out and see people. In surveys, members have told the college that opportunity to socialize is a key benefit.

The college is hoping to get outside for some activities in the spring, says Janet Ellis. (Submitted by Janet Ellis)

The college is hoping to go ahead with limited offerings in April and May.

"We can get outside with some of our activities, where the restrictions aren't as significant," said Ellis.

"People will be more keen to be outside at that point, we believe."

In the meantime, the college is offering a monthly lecture on its Facebook page in an effort to keep members engaged.

