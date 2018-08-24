Hundreds expected to sign up for Seniors College 20th year

Seniors College is marking its 20th year on P.E.I. with an offering of close to 150 courses.

When it began there were only three courses offered and about 50 participants. Board member Pat MacAulay expects more than 500 students this year.

"We've grown to about 146 courses this year. We run the gamut in terms of everything from arts and literature, to physical activity, history," said MacAulay.

"Staying cognitively aware and engaged in life and your community helps you age healthily."

New course topics this year include climate change and the cannabis industry.

Registration opens online at the Seniors College website on Sept. 5. There will be walk-in registrations in Charlottetown, Summerside and Montague later in the month.

