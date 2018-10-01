Awards recognize seniors' contributions to Island life

Some P.E.I. seniors were recognized Monday by the province for their contributions to their communities — Grace Blackette, Evelyn Jenkins, Kaye Larkin, Ann Sherman and Fairley Yeo were announced as 2018's Senior Islanders of the Year at a ceremony in Summerside.

The five women were honoured for things like leadership, fundraising, community participation, artistic achievement and volunteering.

Larkin says a near-death experience when she was four years old led her to a lifetime of giving back.

"I said if I get better, I'm going to help people for the rest of my life," Larkin said. "I just thank God I can do what I do."

Larkin was a nurse for 35 years and is an active member of the Women's Institute and Catholic Women's League as well as a volunteer for the Alzheimer Society. She's also an enthusiastic gardener who generously shares her plants.

It's probably the most rewarding thing you can do, outside your family, is volunteer a little bit. — Grace Blackette

Grace Blackette of Cardigan is an active volunteer in her community. She began a seniors' social club in 2014 for those 50 and older in the area that was so popular it had to be capped at 45 members. She's also active in promoting history with the Royal Canadian Legion, and volunteers with the Red Cross and the Confederation Trail.

Evelyn Jenkins surprised the crowd by taking the podium to thank everyone and recite a short poem about giving back. (Laura Meader/CBC)

"You don't volunteer for awards, you volunteer because you love what you do," Blackette said. "It's probably the most rewarding thing you can do, outside your family, is volunteer a little bit."

Ann Sherman has been a lifelong advocate for social justice, crime prevention and human rights. She was the executive director of the Community Legal Information Association of P.E.I. for 19 years, and a commissioner for the P.E.I. Human Rights Commission. She chairs the Premier's Action Committee on Family Violence Prevention.

'Get back more than you give'

Fairley Yeo is a board member of the O'Leary Health Foundation, and has volunteered with the O'Leary Housing Authority, the P.E.I. Advisory Council on the Status of Women and the P.E.I. Rural Beautification Society. She's been involved with the Women's Institute for many years, and graduated with a degree from UPEI at age 70 after being out of school for more than 50 years.

'You don't volunteer for awards, you volunteer because you love what you do,' says Grace Blackette of Cardigan. (Laura Meader/CBC)

"You're always learning and meeting new people," Yeo said. "You get back more than you give."

Evelyn Jenkins is a retired nurse and a role model for healthy, active aging. She's been involved with 4-H, Heart and Stroke Foundation, the Red Cross and more. She was a founding member of the Mount Herbert Women's Institute in 1953, and is an active member of Trinity United Church.

Jenkins surprised the crowd by taking the podium to thank the audience at the awards, and reciting this poem by American poet Edwin Markham:

There is a destiny that makes us brothers;

none goes his way alone.

All that we send into the lives of others

Comes back into our own.

