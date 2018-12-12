Seniors' Angel Tree grants Christmas wishes for hundreds

A joint project by Kin Canada and a laundromat in Summerside, P.E.I., is trying to make sure no Island senior has an empty stocking at Christmas.

The Seniors' Angel Tree stands in Sun & Suds Laundry covered in tags. On each tag is written a Christmas wish from an Island senior.

"They're not asking for a whole lot of stuff," said Lisa Corbett, an employee at the laundromat.

"One was a big bag of chips and a case of Pepsi. It's not big items that they're looking for."

This is the second year for the Seniors' Angel Tree. It takes tags from almost 300 seniors, submitted by care homes around the province. Volunteers come in and take a tag, or several if they want, and buy and wrap the gifts.

The seniors are not asking for anything big, says Lisa Corbett. (Submitted by Sue Gallant)

On Tuesday there were still about 20 tags on the tree.

"If there's still some tags left we go out and fulfil them, that way no senior that's on the tree is left without," said Corbett.

The tags are numbered to ensure the privacy of the seniors. The deadline for volunteer shopping is Friday.

More P.E.I. news