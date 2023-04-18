P.E.I. Senate replacements taking too long, says Downe

For more than a year, two of P.E.I.'s four senate seats have been vacant — something that has one of the Island's two voices in the Red Chamber concerned.

"There's no other province that has half its senators missing," said Senator Percy Downe.

Currently, only Downe and Brian Francis represent P.E.I. there.

Mike Duffy retired from the Senate in May of 2021, and Diane Griffin in March of last year. Both seats remain empty.

Vacancies problematic, Diane Griffin says

"I am disappointed that replacements have not been named for Mike Duffy and myself. It's been almost two years in his case and 13 months in my case," said Griffin.

Griffin praised Downe and Francis as hard-working and knowledgeable, but said having so few people reviewing legislation from a P.E.I. perspective is problematic.

There is too much work for two senators, says Diane Griffin. (Christian Patry/CBC)

The Senate may be criticized, said Downe, but it still has a role in approving and amending laws.

Legislation can have unintended impacts, he said, and it is important to have as many eyes on it as possible to catch any issues.

"Senator Francis and I work closely together, but the reality is with the volume of legislation the concern is what is being missed? Are we not picking up on something that an additional senator, or two senators, would?" he said.

In a statement sent to CBC News, the Prime Minister's Office said it is working hard to fill the vacancies.

"The selection of Canadians summoned to the Senate by the Governor General will be announced in due course," the statement said.

Downe said he has heard that senator selections for the Island are almost complete, and that the provincial election may have created delays. Now that's over, he said, he is hoping to see new appointments very soon.

More from CBC P.E.I.