Why self-employed Islanders feel federal COVID-19 subsidies are leaving them out

Some self-employed and small business owners on P.E.I. are still confused about how they fit into the federal government's programs designed to alleviate the impacts of COVID-19 on businesses.

Ottawa has rolled out two programs to support Canadians impacted by the virus. The Canadian emergency response benefit (CERB) will provide Canadians who have lost all of their income with $2,000 a month. The person applying for CERB must expect to have no income for 14 days before applying for the first month.

The other program is a wage subsidy, designed by the federal government to cover 75 per cent of an employee's wages.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced businesses only have to prove a loss of 15 per cent, down from the initial 30 per cent. He also acknowledged that there might be people who slip through the cracks and not qualify for CERB. Trudeau said changes are coming for those people, although he was sparse on the details of what those changes might be.

While those cracks are open, it still leaves some self-employed Islanders wondering whether they'll be able to qualify for CERB.

Small alternative income

Nicole Cheverie operated an in-home child care centre, but was forced to close her doors because of COVID-19.

She also has a small side business, in direct sales, which she said accounts for about five per cent of her overall income. Because of that income, Cheverie said she doesn't qualify for the CERB.

"I can't get anything again for this job that I closed the doors for, because I received this small amount of money over the last 15 days. I don't think that's fair," she said.

Now, Cheverie has to make the decision to either try to increase her income from that side business, or shut it down entirely.

"I just want to be able to keep that business going instead of saying 'I'm sorry I can't help you at all right now for the next two or three months.'"

Cheverie said she's unsure if she is even eligible for the wage subsidy offered by the government. As she doesn't have employees in her child care, she is the sole employee and she said it's unclear if she's eligible for that wage subsidy.

"Is that for someone who is self employed? Because I'm not working for somebody."

No salary

Jackie Hebert opened up Hop, Sip, Swirl, a company that gives tours of wineries, breweries and tasting tours on P.E.I. two years ago. Since Hebert considers the business still a startup, she hasn't taken a salary from it over the past two years.

"Any money that we've made last year, at the end of the year we didn't take it as a financial gain. We put it back into our business as a startup, as a revenue stream for this year," she said.

Because she didn't make the required $5,000 last year, she is unable to qualify for CERB.

The same holds true for the wage subsidy, because Hebert didn't take a wage, she doesn't believe she is qualifies for the wage subsidies offered up by Ottawa.

But, Hebert said she was encouraged by the fact that the Prime Minister acknowledged some people might be falling through the cracks, and said she hopes some relief comes for her soon.

"I'm hoping though in the next couple days it'll be a nice Easter gift for many businesses like myself," she said.

"But I would really appreciate qualifying for this completely and not having to worry and stress and that sort of thing and make sure that next year 2021 is really strong with the tourism industry here on P.E.I., because we're gonna need it."

And Hebert said while the CERB is good for those who need the money right now, her concern is support that will be available for her business, and other businesses like her, for what she said she expects will be a slower season.

"It's kind of frightening [to think] where am I going to be in startup next year at this time. So I don't just need it now I need help for January, February, March next year," she said.

