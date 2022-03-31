Fentanyl found in pills seized in Kensington earlier this year

Pills seized during the execution of a search warrant in Kensington, P.E.I., earlier this year contained fentanyl and heroin, according to the Prince District Joint Forces Operation Unit.

Members of the JFO unit executed a targeted traffic stop and search warrant on January 24 and seized what was believed to be heroin, what seemed to be more than 700 oxycodone tablets, and hydromorphone and alprazolam tablets, as well as brass knuckles, money and drug paraphernalia.

Police say a Health Canada analysis determined some of the tablets that appeared to be oxycodone were counterfeit and contained fentanyl, while others contained heroin.

An RCMP news release said the counterfeit pills seized earlier this year were not the same size, weight or colour as legitimate oxycodone pills, and some were crumbled near the edges. (Submitted by RCMP)

Cpl. Nick Doyle says these pills can be hard to distinguish from legitimate oxycodone pills.

"It's very concerning, so we want people to be aware of the danger of fentanyl, and the fact that it can be mixed with other drugs that the consumer, the user, wouldn't be aware of," Doyle said.

"Fentanyl is a highly addictive drug and can become lethal – it's 80 to 100 times more potent or stronger than morphine. And if someone takes too much of the drug not knowing the amount that's in those pills, they could overdose. The risk of overdosing is very high with fentanyl compared to other drugs."

A 28-year-old man has since been charged with several drug-related offences in relation to the investigation.