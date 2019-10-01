Province seeks public input on proposed residential tenancy legislation

The government of P.E.I. is seeking public input on its newly proposed Residential Tenancy Act, which aims to provide additional protections for Island landlords and tenants.

The new legislation, which is being released later today, would replace the 30-year-old Rental of Residential Properties Act.

The proposed legislation outlines rules that would affect landlords and tenants on issues like emergency repairs, rent increases, evictions and rent, according to a statement from the province.

Islanders are being encouraged to review the proposed legislation online and provide feedback by the end of March.

Public consultations

In the release, the province said it hopes the updated legislation will help address housing challenges across the province.

Public consultation sessions will be held in Alberton on March 9, in Summerside on March 11, in Montague on March 25 and in Charlottetown on March 26.

According to the release, an online survey will also be available from March 3 to 20, and written submissions will be accepted until March 20.

More from CBC P.E.I.