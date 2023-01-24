P.E.I. Potato Board says it's filed for judicial review of seed potato ban
The ban has been in place since late 2021
A P.E.I. Potato Board application for a judicial review of federal government restrictions prohibiting the export of seed potatoes is scheduled to be heard in Federal Court later this week.
The board filed the application against the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and the Federal Minister of Agriculture last June.
The application asks the court to set aside several ongoing government decisions prohibiting the movement of P.E.I. seed potatoes to other markets since late 2021. The ban was put in place following the discovery of potato wart on some Island fields.
The application alleges the decision had no relation the potato wart detection and lacked "adequate scientific or rational justification," according to a release issued by the board on Tuesday.
The board said it continues to "demand answers and accountability from the government," adding that the ban has caused "catastrophic" damage to the industry. Roughly 300 million pounds of potatoes were destroyed after the ban was put in place, which the industry has said caused upward of $50 million in losses.
A ban on table stock potato exports to the U.S. — P.E.I.'s largest export market — was lifted in April 2022, but the federal government said at the time it didn't expect the trade of seed stock potato to resume for at least another year.
Federal Court will hear the application Thursday in Charlottetown. The hearing is open to the public.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?