P.E.I. Potato Board says it's filed for judicial review of seed potato ban

A P.E.I. Potato Board application for a judicial review of federal government restrictions prohibiting the export of seed potatoes is scheduled to be heard in Federal Court later this week.

The board filed the application against the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and the Federal Minister of Agriculture last June.

The application asks the court to set aside several ongoing government decisions prohibiting the movement of P.E.I. seed potatoes to other markets since late 2021. The ban was put in place following the discovery of potato wart on some Island fields.

The application alleges the decision had no relation the potato wart detection and lacked "adequate scientific or rational justification," according to a release issued by the board on Tuesday.

The board said it continues to "demand answers and accountability from the government," adding that the ban has caused "catastrophic" damage to the industry. Roughly 300 million pounds of potatoes were destroyed after the ban was put in place, which the industry has said caused upward of $50 million in losses.

A ban on table stock potato exports to the U.S. — P.E.I.'s largest export market — was lifted in April 2022, but the federal government said at the time it didn't expect the trade of seed stock potato to resume for at least another year.

Federal Court will hear the application Thursday in Charlottetown. The hearing is open to the public.