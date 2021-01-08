P.E.I. considering delaying 2nd vaccine dose to speed 1st shot for Islanders

Following the lead of British Columbia, P.E.I. is considering delaying a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine by four months, in order to give more people their first vaccine shot earlier.

Premier Dennis King told Vassy Kapelos on CBC's Power and Politics that P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Office has been in conversations with colleagues across the country and the National Advisory Committee on Immunization.

He said the latest research suggests two-dose vaccines, such as produced by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, can be effective in the short term with a single dose.

"We're getting more comfortable to look at that option for sure," said King.

"If the efficacy is as strong as the information is suggesting, that will certainly allow us to be in a position to vaccinate more and more Islanders quickly, and get to a higher level than we would have otherwise, without doing this. So I think it's something that we are certainly looking at doing and we'll have more information in the days ahead."

NACI has not yet issued guidance on delaying second doses, but there have been reports it will do that soon. A recommendation from NACI would make Canadians more comfortable with the idea, King said.

He said he will be meeting with Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison to further discuss the idea on Wednesday.

P.E.I. Premier Dennis King said he will be continuing discussions this week about delaying the second dose of vaccine for Islanders. (CBC)

P.E.I.'s current three-phase plan has immunization of the general public starting in July and continuing into the fall. B.C.'s revised plan, with a delayed second dose, would have the first round of immunizations done by the end of July.

King was also asked about the current lockdown on the Island, following the discovery of clusters of cases in Charlottetown and Summerside.

While it is concerning that no travel link has been found for either cluster, King said the return of 4,000 negative tests, with no new cases announced Monday, is encouraging.

The 72-hour lockdown is scheduled to lift Thursday, though some restrictions will stay in place until the second week of March.

King said the final decision on lifting the lockdown will depend on two things: determining the source of the outbreak and seeing signs that it is under control.

More from CBC P.E.I.