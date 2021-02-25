P.E.I. police rescue 2nd seal this week
'The seal was put in a hockey bag, safely rescued'
For the second time this week, P.E.I. police have come to the rescue of a seal pup on land.
A concerned citizen phoned Queens District RCMP Tuesday morning informing them a seal had crossed the highway near Fairview. The animal was heading away from the water and into a field.
"Whenever we arrived on scene, our member located a trail," said Cst. Louanne McQuaid. "Along with the trail, through the drone we were able to locate the seal."
The animal had made its way about three kilometres inland and was found near the woods, said McQuaid.
"The seal was put in a hockey bag, safely rescued and [the federal] Department of Fisheries and Oceans released the seal back into the North Shore."
Who to call if you see a lost seal
According to the Marine Animal Response Society, record-low ice levels are driving the animals ashore.
Just days earlier, the Charlottetown police had also captured and released a seal found on a city sidewalk.
"Typically the Department of Fisheries and Oceans is called for something like this," said McQuaid.
"Sometimes people don't know who to call and when they don't know who to call they call the RCMP."
McQuaid said Islanders who come across a lost seal can contact either DFO or conservation officers.
Members of the public can also get in touch with the Marine Animal Response Society, which will then reach out to the correct agencies.
With files from Nicola MacLeod
