Second-hand Saturday like a yard sale without the money
Clean out some stuff, maybe help some neighbours
A Charlottetown neighbourhood has organized an event to share some of the items taking up space in local homes.
Second-hand Saturday, taking place this weekend in the north of Euston neighbourhood, will see locals putting items they no longer need out on the curb for anyone who cares to come along and collect them.
"It's a great way to kind of seasonally clean out your place and maybe help some neighbours who maybe need some things," said organizer Ellen Mullally.
"Like a little community yard sale, but there's no money exchanged."
Mullally got the idea when she heard her sister's neighbourhood in Toronto had held a similar event.
And for her, it's not just about moving things to people who might appreciate them more.
"I'm always attracted to ideas that get people out of their homes, get people meeting their neighbours [that] maybe they haven't met before," said Mullally.
"Especially in the time of COVID, where people have been isolated inside more."
The event takes place from 9 a.m. to noon. North of Euston is the neighbourhood between Euston and Allen streets, University and Longworth avenues and Mt. Edward Road.
More from CBC P.E.I.
With files from Island Morning
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.