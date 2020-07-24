Second-hand Saturday like a yard sale without the money

A Charlottetown neighbourhood has organized an event to share some of the items taking up space in local homes.

Second-hand Saturday, taking place this weekend in the north of Euston neighbourhood, will see locals putting items they no longer need out on the curb for anyone who cares to come along and collect them.

"It's a great way to kind of seasonally clean out your place and maybe help some neighbours who maybe need some things," said organizer Ellen Mullally.

"Like a little community yard sale, but there's no money exchanged."

Mullally got the idea when she heard her sister's neighbourhood in Toronto had held a similar event.

Ellen Mullally got the idea for the event from her sister. (Amy Parsons)

And for her, it's not just about moving things to people who might appreciate them more.

"I'm always attracted to ideas that get people out of their homes, get people meeting their neighbours [that] maybe they haven't met before," said Mullally.

"Especially in the time of COVID, where people have been isolated inside more."

The event takes place from 9 a.m. to noon. North of Euston is the neighbourhood between Euston and Allen streets, University and Longworth avenues and Mt. Edward Road.

North of Euston is the neighbourhood between Euston and Allen streets, University and Longworth avenues and Mt. Edward Road. ('North of Euston' Neighbourhood Engagement Project/Facebook)

More from CBC P.E.I.