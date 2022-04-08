2nd COVID-19 booster now available for eligible Islanders

Some Islanders can now get their second booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a news release issued by the province.

Islanders are eligible for their second booster dose four to six months after receiving their first booster dose.

This follows a national recommendation earlier this week from Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI), which strongly recommended the "rapid deployment" of second COVID-19 booster shots for seniors aged 80 and up in the community and those living in long-term care and other congregate settings.

On P.E.I., those now eligible for that second booster shot include:

Individuals living in congregate living settings, including long-term and community care facilities.

Individuals 70 years of age and older living in the community.

Indigenous adults 18 years of age and older.

Nearly 9,600 eligible for second booster

According to the province, nearly 44,500 Islanders 12 years of age and older are eligible to receive their first booster dose, and 9,600 are now eligible to receive a second booster dose.

Eligible Islanders previously infected with COVID-19 should wait for three months before getting their initial or next dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Island residents can book an appointment at an upcoming vaccination clinic online or by calling the COVID-19 booking line at 1-844-975-3303. Islanders can also call the booking line with questions or concerns. Appointments can also be booked for Islanders 12 and older at any partner pharmacy.

Islanders who need to cancel or reschedule their appointment at vaccination clinic can do so through the online booking tool or by calling the booking line, or by connecting with the pharmacy where they booked their appointment.