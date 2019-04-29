Family of P.E.I. man killed in Alberta hoping for answers after 2nd arrest

The family of a P.E.I. man killed in Alberta last month is hoping for answers after RCMP made a second arrest in connection with his death.

Joseph Junior Alfred Gallant, 45, was killed on March 29. Alberta RCMP say they found Gallant at home with serious injuries, from which he later died.

At the time of the death, police were searching for two people. Quentin Lee Strawberry, 37, and Jennifer Lee Caswell, 37, both of Red Deer.

Caswell was arrested on Thursday, April 25. She was taken into custody after a judicial hearing and will be appearing in Red Deer Provincial Court on April 30.

Strawberry was arrested April 17.

They have been charged with second-degree murder and assault causing bodily harm.

Quentin Lee Strawberry, left, was arrested on April 17 and Jennifer Lee Caswell was arrested on April 25. (Submitted by Alberta RCMP)

Joseph Gallant's sister Tammy Gallant says it's been a difficult time for the family on P.E.I.

"If I can at all … I would like to go to the trial so I can hear of exactly what happened," she said.

"I have so many questions right now. My brother is gone. Yes they are both captured but it leaves me … why?… where? … like what happened? These are questions I am going to take to my grave right?"

RCMP say they are no longer seeking any further suspects in relation to this investigation.

