P.E.I. MP 'hopeful' emergency benefits for seasonal workers coming soon

Island Liberal MP Wayne Easter says he is "hopeful" seasonal workers will soon be able to qualify for $500 per week under the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, or CERB.

The federal government started issuing CERB payments a week ago to Canadians who were forced to stop working because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those who qualify can expect payments for up to 16 weeks.

But so far seasonal employees — who have been off all winter waiting for jobs to start up — aren't eligible to apply.

Easter said he continues to hear from many whose jobs are now postponed or in jeopardy. He says they're frustrated they don't qualify under CERB.

"Many of them are out of EI, many are operating on credit cards, they have bills to pay, groceries to buy, kids to look after," said Easter, the long-time MP for Malpeque. "We have to find a way to get money in their pockets. Simple as that."

Malpeque MP Wayne Easter spoke to CBC from his constituency office in Hunter River. Easter says he's been fielding many calls from seasonal workers frutrated they don't qualify for CERB. (Wayne Easter/Zoom)

Easter was part of a special sitting of parliament on Saturday, and says Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough assured the house her department is working to extend the benefit to seasonal workers.

"I don't want to say it's absolutely there until I see the minister sign off entirely on it. But I do think we're making very good progress, and I believe it will happen," said Easter.

What about students?

There has also been concerns raised from students on P.E.I. and across the country, who had spring and summer jobs lined up that have been impacted by COVID-19.

According to Easter, Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough assured parliament on Saturday her deparment is working to make seasonal workers eligible for CERB. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Like seasonal workers, they don't currently qualify for CERB either.

"That's something else being worked on," said Easter.

Easter said he expects more details around changes to the CERB program will be announced later this week.

Even if seasonal workers and students do qualify for the benefit, he says that doesn't entirely solve the problem.

If their jobs don't go ahead or their hours are cut because of COVID-19, they may not be able to work enough hours to qualify for EI in the fall.

"That is another problem we're going to have to look at down the road," said Easter. "But let's first deal with the immediate problem of trying to get money in these people's pockets."

