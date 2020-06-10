Some seasonal residents say P.E.I.'s application process is stressful, frustrating

Some seasonal residents applying to enter P.E.I. say they are frustrated by the application process and waiting for a response from the province.

The province has received more than 1,400 applications from seasonal residents hoping to make it to the Island this summer since the process opened June 1. The first residents are expected to arrive in the province on or after June 15.

Grant and Anne Galbraith, who live in Nova Scotia, own a motel in Souris, P.E.I. They said they submitted their application on June 1 and were approved Wednesday morning, but the wait made for a stressful 10 days.

"There was concern honestly, because it was taking so long. We haven't been able to tell people when we're opening because we have to do that 14-day quarantine," Anne said.

'Sit here in limbo'

In an email to CBC News late Wednesday, officials said applications are being processed in a phased approach beginning with from residents of Atlantic Canada before processing those from other regions.

The Galbraiths have not been able to set an opening date for their motel, as they do not know when they will finish their self-isolation period after arriving on the Island. (Submitted by Anne and Grant Galbraith)

The plan depends on the current COVID-19 situation locally and nationally, as well as the assessed risk.

"We just sit here in limbo waiting to hear," said Ontario resident Steve Makris.

He said his family owns a home on the Island that they visit every year and while he knows people who can check on the property he still has concerns about maintaining his home if he's not allowed to return to the Island.

'I wear a mask, I do the hand sanitizer'

Carolyn Cross is also a seasonal resident from Ontario. She said she finds the process unfair.

Steve Makris is a P.E.I. seasonal resident from Ontario. He says he and his family cannot go on with their lives until they know whether their application to enter the province will be approved. (Submitted by Steve Makris)

"I don't think they can judge you for where you live. I live in Ontario, I've been in my home for three months," she said.

Provincial officials said more staff have been hired and trained to "improve the capacity and response time for applicants."

"I've just been to the grocery store like everyone else. I wear a mask, I do the hand sanitizer. I come and go," said Cross.

"That's it. It's not fair."

Cross, Makris and the Galbraiths all said they didn't have any issues with needing a support plan, or having to self-isolate for 14 days. They said they just think the process should be an easier and faster one.

500 per week

Applicants from Atlantic Canada and the territories will receive an answer by June 15 and all seasonal residents will receive a response by the end of the month, the email from the province said.

The applications must be approved before people travel and the province is capping entry to the Island at 500 households per week so it can properly follow up with those who are self-isolating.

P.E.I. has had 27 cases of COVID-19. All cases were travel-related and have recovered.

There have been no reported cases of community transmission in the province.

