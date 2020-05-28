Seasonal residents could arrive on P.E.I. starting June 15

The P.E.I. government intends to take its time reviewing applications from seasonal residents who want to come to the Island this summer, says Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison.

Morrison provided more details of the application process for seasonal residents during a COVID-19 pandemic briefing Thursday morning.

Applications for seasonal residents to come to the province will open June 1, with the expectation they could start arriving June 15. The Chief Public Health Office will consider the applicant's quarantine plan and what part of Canada they are coming from.

Applicants from Atlantic Canada will have the first opportunity to come to P.E.I. That will be followed by applications from Manitoba and other western provinces.

Residents of Ontario and Quebec will be the last considered.

Controlled entry

The province will review a maximum of 500 applications a week, and the applications must be approved before people travel.

"There will be no opening of the floodgates, no instant influx of seasonal residents," said Morrison.

The application limit will ensure the province has the capacity to make sure people are following their self-isolation plans, she said.

Up to two members per household of those seasonal residents will be tested for COVID-19 before they complete their 14-day quarantine period.

Morrison said there is a risk in allowing seasonal residents to come, but there is a risk in every step the province takes to ease restrictions. Those risks are necessary, and are being taken with measures in place to mitigate them.

"It was a risk to allow hugs for many of our mothers on Mother's Day. And we've taken risks with fishing," she said.

"Thousands and thousands of Islanders have come home in the last couple of months, or people have needed to come to Prince Edward Island, and they have successfully completed their self-isolation. And this will be the same. In fact, it will be even more diligent."

Premier Dennis King opened the briefing with a defence of the decision to allow seasonal residents into the province, which has been controversial.

King said the province decided to start with seasonal residents because they had the resources to self-isolate on their arrival. For many, he said, those resources go beyond having their own residence on the Island.

"They would be more likely to have support systems in place such as family and friends to help assist them," said King.

There will be a risk assessment for each application, he said, and those risk parameters will be continually updated.

