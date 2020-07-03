P.E.I. opens applications for families of seasonal residents to visit
Visitors must self-isolate on arrival
P.E.I. is further easing its border restrictions to allow family members of seasonal residents to apply for entry.
The offer is only open to Canadian citizens and permanent residents. Previously, only people living in the same house as the seasonal resident were allowed to come.
Those who do arrive from outside the Atlantic bubble will have to self-isolate for 14 days.
P.E.I. closed its borders to non-essential travellers in response to the COVID-19 pandemic on April 1. Essential workers, such as truckers, continued to move back and forth, and temporary foreign workers were also being allowed entry.
That was all, until seasonal residents were allowed to apply to come to the province starting June 1. That was followed by allowing family visits June 16, and the opening of the Atlantic bubble on July 3.
All non-essential travellers from outside the Atlantic bubble must still self-isolate for 14 days after arriving on P.E.I.
