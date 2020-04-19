Seasonal residents flood P.E.I. with applications to come to Island

P.E.I. began accepting applications from seasonal residents to come to their summer homes Monday, and has already received more than 700 requests.

The provincial borders are closed as a pandemic control measure, and only essential travellers are being allowed in.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison discussed the applications during a regular pandemic briefing Tuesday morning. She said the applicants will have to remain patient.

"This will not be a rushed process. It will take time, and needs to be done carefully," said Morrison.

Officials will first screen applicants by geography. Residents of Atlantic Canada will be considered first.

The province will only be allowing a limited number of seasonal residents to arrive in any given week, to ensure the province has the capacity for testing and calling people in self-isolation, as well as to control the extent of any potential outbreak.

The applications include a two-week self-isolation plan, which will be evaluated before the seasonal resident is allowed in. During those two weeks the residents will get regular calls to ensure the plans are being followed through, and residents will be tested before the end of the quarantine period.

